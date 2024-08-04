Norwegian kroner to Swedish kronor today

Convert NOK to SEK at the real exchange rate

1,000 nok
966.38 sek

kr1.000 NOK = kr0.9664 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NOK to SEK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NOK to SEKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.99811.0120
Low0.96640.9664
Average0.98220.9910
Change-2.72%-3.18%
1 NOK to SEK stats

The performance of NOK to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9981 and a 30 day low of 0.9664. This means the 30 day average was 0.9822. The change for NOK to SEK was -2.72.

The performance of NOK to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0120 and a 90 day low of 0.9664. This means the 90 day average was 0.9910. The change for NOK to SEK was -3.18.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSEKKRWPLNDKK
1 USD10.91783.8010.78110.5821,358.063.9336.839
1 EUR1.091191.4310.85211.5451,481.714.2917.462
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.12616.2060.0470.082
1 GBP1.2811.174107.307113.551,7395.0368.758

Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Swedish Krona
1 NOK0.96638 SEK
5 NOK4.83188 SEK
10 NOK9.66376 SEK
20 NOK19.32752 SEK
50 NOK48.31880 SEK
100 NOK96.63760 SEK
250 NOK241.59400 SEK
500 NOK483.18800 SEK
1000 NOK966.37600 SEK
2000 NOK1,932.75200 SEK
5000 NOK4,831.88000 SEK
10000 NOK9,663.76000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Norwegian Krone
1 SEK1.03479 NOK
5 SEK5.17395 NOK
10 SEK10.34790 NOK
20 SEK20.69580 NOK
50 SEK51.73950 NOK
100 SEK103.47900 NOK
250 SEK258.69750 NOK
500 SEK517.39500 NOK
1000 SEK1,034.79000 NOK
2000 SEK2,069.58000 NOK
5000 SEK5,173.95000 NOK
10000 SEK10,347.90000 NOK