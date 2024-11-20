Brazilian reais to Swedish kronor today

Convert BRL to SEK at the real exchange rate

R$1.000 BRL = kr1.893 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:49
1 BRL to SEKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.91191.9119
Low1.82121.8162
Average1.87041.8581
Change1.95%3.38%
1 BRL to SEK stats

The performance of BRL to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.9119 and a 30 day low of 1.8212. This means the 30 day average was 1.8704. The change for BRL to SEK was 1.95.

The performance of BRL to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.9119 and a 90 day low of 1.8162. This means the 90 day average was 1.8581. The change for BRL to SEK was 3.38.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Swedish Krona
1 BRL1.89291 SEK
5 BRL9.46455 SEK
10 BRL18.92910 SEK
20 BRL37.85820 SEK
50 BRL94.64550 SEK
100 BRL189.29100 SEK
250 BRL473.22750 SEK
500 BRL946.45500 SEK
1000 BRL1,892.91000 SEK
2000 BRL3,785.82000 SEK
5000 BRL9,464.55000 SEK
10000 BRL18,929.10000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Brazilian Real
1 SEK0.52829 BRL
5 SEK2.64143 BRL
10 SEK5.28286 BRL
20 SEK10.56572 BRL
50 SEK26.41430 BRL
100 SEK52.82860 BRL
250 SEK132.07150 BRL
500 SEK264.14300 BRL
1000 SEK528.28600 BRL
2000 SEK1,056.57200 BRL
5000 SEK2,641.43000 BRL
10000 SEK5,282.86000 BRL