5,000 Brazilian reais to Swedish kronor

Convert BRL to SEK at the real exchange rate

5,000 brl
10,494.85 sek

1.000 BRL = 2.099 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:11
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06488.8841.4641.6460.97217.707
1 GBP1.17111.246104.0961.7141.9271.13920.737
1 USD0.940.802183.5141.3751.5460.91316.637
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0160.0190.0110.199

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian reais

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Swedish Krona
1 BRL2.09897 SEK
5 BRL10.49485 SEK
10 BRL20.98970 SEK
20 BRL41.97940 SEK
50 BRL104.94850 SEK
100 BRL209.89700 SEK
250 BRL524.74250 SEK
500 BRL1,049.48500 SEK
1000 BRL2,098.97000 SEK
2000 BRL4,197.94000 SEK
5000 BRL10,494.85000 SEK
10000 BRL20,989.70000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Brazilian Real
1 SEK0.47642 BRL
5 SEK2.38211 BRL
10 SEK4.76423 BRL
20 SEK9.52846 BRL
50 SEK23.82115 BRL
100 SEK47.64230 BRL
250 SEK119.10575 BRL
500 SEK238.21150 BRL
1000 SEK476.42300 BRL
2000 SEK952.84600 BRL
5000 SEK2,382.11500 BRL
10000 SEK4,764.23000 BRL