1 Swedish krona to Norwegian kroner

Convert SEK to NOK at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 SEK = kr1.003 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:30
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

SEK to NOK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

NOK
1 SEK to NOKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.03711.0452
Low1.00271.0027
Average1.02221.0309
Change-3.19%-2.41%
View full history

1 SEK to NOK stats

The performance of SEK to NOK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0371 and a 30 day low of 1.0027. This means the 30 day average was 1.0222. The change for SEK to NOK was -3.19.

The performance of SEK to NOK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0452 and a 90 day low of 1.0027. This means the 90 day average was 1.0309. The change for SEK to NOK was -2.41.

Track market ratesView SEK to NOK chart

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9480.7917.07211.04684.4561.3974.109
1 EUR1.05510.8347.45911.6589.0761.4734.334
1 GBP1.2651.19918.94613.973106.8371.7675.198
1 DKK0.1410.1340.11211.56211.9430.1980.581

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish krona

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Norwegian Krone
1 SEK1.00270 NOK
5 SEK5.01350 NOK
10 SEK10.02700 NOK
20 SEK20.05400 NOK
50 SEK50.13500 NOK
100 SEK100.27000 NOK
250 SEK250.67500 NOK
500 SEK501.35000 NOK
1000 SEK1,002.70000 NOK
2000 SEK2,005.40000 NOK
5000 SEK5,013.50000 NOK
10000 SEK10,027.00000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Swedish Krona
1 NOK0.99731 SEK
5 NOK4.98653 SEK
10 NOK9.97305 SEK
20 NOK19.94610 SEK
50 NOK49.86525 SEK
100 NOK99.73050 SEK
250 NOK249.32625 SEK
500 NOK498.65250 SEK
1000 NOK997.30500 SEK
2000 NOK1,994.61000 SEK
5000 NOK4,986.52500 SEK
10000 NOK9,973.05000 SEK