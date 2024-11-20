Hong Kong dollars to Norwegian kroner today

Convert HKD to NOK at the real exchange rate

$1.000 HKD = kr1.414 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:06
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

HKD to NOK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

NOK
1 HKD to NOKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.43351.4335
Low1.39931.3356
Average1.41631.3835
Change0.37%4.10%
View full history

1 HKD to NOK stats

The performance of HKD to NOK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.4335 and a 30 day low of 1.3993. This means the 30 day average was 1.4163. The change for HKD to NOK was 0.37.

The performance of HKD to NOK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.4335 and a 90 day low of 1.3356. This means the 90 day average was 1.3835. The change for HKD to NOK was 4.10.

Track market ratesView HKD to NOK chart

Top currencies

 USDCNYGBPSGDAUDEURCADINR
1 USD17.2420.7881.341.5340.9461.39684.386
1 CNY0.13810.1090.1850.2120.1310.19311.653
1 GBP1.2699.19311.7011.9471.2011.773107.124
1 SGD0.7465.4040.58811.1440.7061.04262.968

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollar

HKD to USD

HKD to CNY

HKD to GBP

HKD to SGD

HKD to AUD

HKD to EUR

HKD to CAD

HKD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Norwegian Krone
100 HKD141.38100 NOK
200 HKD282.76200 NOK
300 HKD424.14300 NOK
500 HKD706.90500 NOK
1000 HKD1,413.81000 NOK
2000 HKD2,827.62000 NOK
2500 HKD3,534.52500 NOK
3000 HKD4,241.43000 NOK
4000 HKD5,655.24000 NOK
5000 HKD7,069.05000 NOK
10000 HKD14,138.10000 NOK
20000 HKD28,276.20000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Hong Kong Dollar
1 NOK0.70731 HKD
5 NOK3.53654 HKD
10 NOK7.07308 HKD
20 NOK14.14616 HKD
50 NOK35.36540 HKD
100 NOK70.73080 HKD
250 NOK176.82700 HKD
500 NOK353.65400 HKD
1000 NOK707.30800 HKD
2000 NOK1,414.61600 HKD
5000 NOK3,536.54000 HKD
10000 NOK7,073.08000 HKD