Malaysian ringgits to Norwegian kroner today

Convert MYR to NOK at the real exchange rate

1,000 myr
2,437.65 nok

RM1.000 MYR = kr2.438 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

MYR to NOK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 MYR to NOKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.43772.4377
Low2.23962.2293
Average2.32772.2837
Change8.84%6.69%
View full history

1 MYR to NOK stats

The performance of MYR to NOK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.4377 and a 30 day low of 2.2396. This means the 30 day average was 2.3277. The change for MYR to NOK was 8.84.

The performance of MYR to NOK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.4377 and a 90 day low of 2.2293. This means the 90 day average was 2.2837. The change for MYR to NOK was 6.69.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDSGDAUDINREURGBPCADPHP
1 USD11.3271.53683.8010.9170.7811.38757.843
1 SGD0.75411.15863.1670.6910.5891.04643.601
1 AUD0.6510.864154.5670.5970.5090.90337.664
1 INR0.0120.0160.01810.0110.0090.0170.69

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malaysian ringgits to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MYR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MYR to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malaysian ringgit

MYR to USD

MYR to SGD

MYR to AUD

MYR to INR

MYR to EUR

MYR to GBP

MYR to CAD

MYR to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Norwegian Krone
1 MYR2.43765 NOK
5 MYR12.18825 NOK
10 MYR24.37650 NOK
20 MYR48.75300 NOK
50 MYR121.88250 NOK
100 MYR243.76500 NOK
250 MYR609.41250 NOK
500 MYR1,218.82500 NOK
1000 MYR2,437.65000 NOK
2000 MYR4,875.30000 NOK
5000 MYR12,188.25000 NOK
10000 MYR24,376.50000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Malaysian Ringgit
1 NOK0.41023 MYR
5 NOK2.05116 MYR
10 NOK4.10232 MYR
20 NOK8.20464 MYR
50 NOK20.51160 MYR
100 NOK41.02320 MYR
250 NOK102.55800 MYR
500 NOK205.11600 MYR
1000 NOK410.23200 MYR
2000 NOK820.46400 MYR
5000 NOK2,051.16000 MYR
10000 NOK4,102.32000 MYR