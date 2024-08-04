Turkish liras to Norwegian kroner today

Convert TRY to NOK at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
329.88 nok

TL1.000 TRY = kr0.3299 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:56
TRY to NOK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TRY to NOKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.33560.3386
Low0.32220.3200
Average0.32860.3284
Change2.11%-1.73%
1 TRY to NOK stats

The performance of TRY to NOK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3356 and a 30 day low of 0.3222. This means the 30 day average was 0.3286. The change for TRY to NOK was 2.11.

The performance of TRY to NOK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3386 and a 90 day low of 0.3200. This means the 90 day average was 0.3284. The change for TRY to NOK was -1.73.

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Norwegian Krone
1 TRY0.32988 NOK
5 TRY1.64940 NOK
10 TRY3.29879 NOK
20 TRY6.59758 NOK
50 TRY16.49395 NOK
100 TRY32.98790 NOK
250 TRY82.46975 NOK
500 TRY164.93950 NOK
1000 TRY329.87900 NOK
2000 TRY659.75800 NOK
5000 TRY1,649.39500 NOK
10000 TRY3,298.79000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Turkish Lira
1 NOK3.03141 TRY
5 NOK15.15705 TRY
10 NOK30.31410 TRY
20 NOK60.62820 TRY
50 NOK151.57050 TRY
100 NOK303.14100 TRY
250 NOK757.85250 TRY
500 NOK1,515.70500 TRY
1000 NOK3,031.41000 TRY
2000 NOK6,062.82000 TRY
5000 NOK15,157.05000 TRY
10000 NOK30,314.10000 TRY