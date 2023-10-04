10 Turkish liras to Norwegian kroner

Convert TRY to NOK at the real exchange rate

10 try
3.99 nok

1.00000 TRY = 0.39923 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:55 UTC
Track the exchange rateSend money
50+ currencies in one account

TRY to NOK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 NOK
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865651.050687.46771.443941.659850.963718.8979
1GBP1.155211.2137101.0471.668111.917531.1132721.8317
1USD0.951850.823927183.2551.37441.57990.917317.9877
1INR0.01143280.009896420.012011310.01650830.01897670.0110180.216055

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish liras

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Norwegian Krone
1 TRY0.39923 NOK
5 TRY1.99616 NOK
10 TRY3.99232 NOK
20 TRY7.98464 NOK
50 TRY19.96160 NOK
100 TRY39.92320 NOK
250 TRY99.80800 NOK
500 TRY199.61600 NOK
1000 TRY399.23200 NOK
2000 TRY798.46400 NOK
5000 TRY1996.16000 NOK
10000 TRY3992.32000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Turkish Lira
1 NOK2.50481 TRY
5 NOK12.52405 TRY
10 NOK25.04810 TRY
20 NOK50.09620 TRY
50 NOK125.24050 TRY
100 NOK250.48100 TRY
250 NOK626.20250 TRY
500 NOK1252.40500 TRY
1000 NOK2504.81000 TRY
2000 NOK5009.62000 TRY
5000 NOK12524.05000 TRY
10000 NOK25048.10000 TRY