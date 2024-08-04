20 Norwegian kroner to Turkish liras

Convert NOK to TRY at the real exchange rate

20 nok
60.68 try

kr1.000 NOK = TL3.034 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NOK to TRY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NOK to TRYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.10363.1253
Low2.98022.9535
Average3.04373.0457
Change-1.96%1.88%
1 NOK to TRY stats

The performance of NOK to TRY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.1036 and a 30 day low of 2.9802. This means the 30 day average was 3.0437. The change for NOK to TRY was -1.96.

The performance of NOK to TRY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.1253 and a 90 day low of 2.9535. This means the 90 day average was 3.0457. The change for NOK to TRY was 1.88.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSEKKRWPLNDKK
1 USD10.91783.8010.78110.5821,358.063.9336.839
1 EUR1.091191.4310.85211.5451,481.714.2917.462
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.12616.2060.0470.082
1 GBP1.2811.174107.307113.551,7395.0368.758

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Turkish Lira
1 NOK3.03397 TRY
5 NOK15.16985 TRY
10 NOK30.33970 TRY
20 NOK60.67940 TRY
50 NOK151.69850 TRY
100 NOK303.39700 TRY
250 NOK758.49250 TRY
500 NOK1,516.98500 TRY
1000 NOK3,033.97000 TRY
2000 NOK6,067.94000 TRY
5000 NOK15,169.85000 TRY
10000 NOK30,339.70000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Norwegian Krone
1 TRY0.32960 NOK
5 TRY1.64801 NOK
10 TRY3.29601 NOK
20 TRY6.59202 NOK
50 TRY16.48005 NOK
100 TRY32.96010 NOK
250 TRY82.40025 NOK
500 TRY164.80050 NOK
1000 TRY329.60100 NOK
2000 TRY659.20200 NOK
5000 TRY1,648.00500 NOK
10000 TRY3,296.01000 NOK