Brazilian reais to Norwegian kroner today

Convert BRL to NOK at the real exchange rate

R$1.000 BRL = kr1.904 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:45
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

BRL to NOK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

NOK
1 BRL to NOKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.95141.9564
Low1.87711.8664
Average1.91401.9160
Change-1.09%0.54%
View full history

1 BRL to NOK stats

The performance of BRL to NOK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.9514 and a 30 day low of 1.8771. This means the 30 day average was 1.9140. The change for BRL to NOK was -1.09.

The performance of BRL to NOK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.9564 and a 90 day low of 1.8664. This means the 90 day average was 1.9160. The change for BRL to NOK was 0.54.

Track market ratesView BRL to NOK chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8351.05989.3571.4781.6230.93621.317
1 GBP1.19811.269107.0741.7711.9451.12125.543
1 USD0.9440.788184.3861.3961.5330.88420.131
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.239

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian real

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Norwegian Krone
1 BRL1.90406 NOK
5 BRL9.52030 NOK
10 BRL19.04060 NOK
20 BRL38.08120 NOK
50 BRL95.20300 NOK
100 BRL190.40600 NOK
250 BRL476.01500 NOK
500 BRL952.03000 NOK
1000 BRL1,904.06000 NOK
2000 BRL3,808.12000 NOK
5000 BRL9,520.30000 NOK
10000 BRL19,040.60000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Brazilian Real
1 NOK0.52519 BRL
5 NOK2.62597 BRL
10 NOK5.25193 BRL
20 NOK10.50386 BRL
50 NOK26.25965 BRL
100 NOK52.51930 BRL
250 NOK131.29825 BRL
500 NOK262.59650 BRL
1000 NOK525.19300 BRL
2000 NOK1,050.38600 BRL
5000 NOK2,625.96500 BRL
10000 NOK5,251.93000 BRL