250 Brazilian reais to Norwegian kroner

Convert BRL to NOK at the real exchange rate

250 brl
527.73 nok

1.000 BRL = 2.111 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:44
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06488.8311.4631.6460.97217.738
1 GBP1.17111.246104.0381.7141.9281.13820.774
1 USD0.940.803183.5081.3761.5470.91416.675
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0160.0190.0110.2

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian reais

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Norwegian Krone
1 BRL2.11091 NOK
5 BRL10.55455 NOK
10 BRL21.10910 NOK
20 BRL42.21820 NOK
50 BRL105.54550 NOK
100 BRL211.09100 NOK
250 BRL527.72750 NOK
500 BRL1,055.45500 NOK
1000 BRL2,110.91000 NOK
2000 BRL4,221.82000 NOK
5000 BRL10,554.55000 NOK
10000 BRL21,109.10000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Brazilian Real
1 NOK0.47373 BRL
5 NOK2.36865 BRL
10 NOK4.73729 BRL
20 NOK9.47458 BRL
50 NOK23.68645 BRL
100 NOK47.37290 BRL
250 NOK118.43225 BRL
500 NOK236.86450 BRL
1000 NOK473.72900 BRL
2000 NOK947.45800 BRL
5000 NOK2,368.64500 BRL
10000 NOK4,737.29000 BRL