500 Norwegian kroner to Brazilian reais

Convert NOK to BRL at the real exchange rate

500 nok
261.56 brl

kr1.000 NOK = R$0.5231 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NOK to BRL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NOK to BRLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.52470.5321
Low0.50350.4645
Average0.51240.5026
Change1.04%11.64%
1 NOK to BRL stats

The performance of NOK to BRL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5247 and a 30 day low of 0.5035. This means the 30 day average was 0.5124. The change for NOK to BRL was 1.04.

The performance of NOK to BRL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5321 and a 90 day low of 0.4645. This means the 90 day average was 0.5026. The change for NOK to BRL was 11.64.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSEKKRWPLNDKK
1 USD10.91783.8010.78110.5821,358.063.9336.839
1 EUR1.091191.4310.85211.5451,481.714.2917.462
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.12616.2060.0470.082
1 GBP1.2811.174107.307113.551,7395.0368.758

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Brazilian Real
1 NOK0.52311 BRL
5 NOK2.61557 BRL
10 NOK5.23114 BRL
20 NOK10.46228 BRL
50 NOK26.15570 BRL
100 NOK52.31140 BRL
250 NOK130.77850 BRL
500 NOK261.55700 BRL
1000 NOK523.11400 BRL
2000 NOK1,046.22800 BRL
5000 NOK2,615.57000 BRL
10000 NOK5,231.14000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Norwegian Krone
1 BRL1.91163 NOK
5 BRL9.55815 NOK
10 BRL19.11630 NOK
20 BRL38.23260 NOK
50 BRL95.58150 NOK
100 BRL191.16300 NOK
250 BRL477.90750 NOK
500 BRL955.81500 NOK
1000 BRL1,911.63000 NOK
2000 BRL3,823.26000 NOK
5000 BRL9,558.15000 NOK
10000 BRL19,116.30000 NOK