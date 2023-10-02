2000 Malaysian ringgits to Norwegian kroner

Convert MYR to NOK at the real exchange rate

2000 myr
4630.08 nok

1.00000 MYR = 2.31504 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:38 UTC
Track the exchange rateSend money
Spend abroad without hidden fees

MYR to NOK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MYR → 0 NOK
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866551.048187.22921.436211.659170.9647518.9826
1GBP1.15411.2095100.6621.657381.914671.1133221.9057
1USD0.95410.826788183.2261.37031.583030.920418.1114
1INR0.01146410.009934250.012015510.01646480.01902090.0110590.217617

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malaysian ringgits to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MYR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MYR to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malaysian ringgits

MYR to USD

MYR to SGD

MYR to AUD

MYR to INR

MYR to EUR

MYR to GBP

MYR to CAD

MYR to PHP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Norwegian Krone
1 MYR2.31504 NOK
5 MYR11.57520 NOK
10 MYR23.15040 NOK
20 MYR46.30080 NOK
50 MYR115.75200 NOK
100 MYR231.50400 NOK
250 MYR578.76000 NOK
500 MYR1157.52000 NOK
1000 MYR2315.04000 NOK
2000 MYR4630.08000 NOK
5000 MYR11575.20000 NOK
10000 MYR23150.40000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Malaysian Ringgit
1 NOK0.43196 MYR
5 NOK2.15979 MYR
10 NOK4.31958 MYR
20 NOK8.63916 MYR
50 NOK21.59790 MYR
100 NOK43.19580 MYR
250 NOK107.98950 MYR
500 NOK215.97900 MYR
1000 NOK431.95800 MYR
2000 NOK863.91600 MYR
5000 NOK2159.79000 MYR
10000 NOK4319.58000 MYR