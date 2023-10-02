5 Malaysian ringgits to Norwegian kroner

Convert MYR to NOK at the real exchange rate

5 myr
11.57 nok

1.00000 MYR = 2.31498 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:39 UTC
MYR to NOK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MYR → 0 NOK
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Norwegian Krone
1 MYR2.31498 NOK
5 MYR11.57490 NOK
10 MYR23.14980 NOK
20 MYR46.29960 NOK
50 MYR115.74900 NOK
100 MYR231.49800 NOK
250 MYR578.74500 NOK
500 MYR1157.49000 NOK
1000 MYR2314.98000 NOK
2000 MYR4629.96000 NOK
5000 MYR11574.90000 NOK
10000 MYR23149.80000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Malaysian Ringgit
1 NOK0.43197 MYR
5 NOK2.15984 MYR
10 NOK4.31969 MYR
20 NOK8.63938 MYR
50 NOK21.59845 MYR
100 NOK43.19690 MYR
250 NOK107.99225 MYR
500 NOK215.98450 MYR
1000 NOK431.96900 MYR
2000 NOK863.93800 MYR
5000 NOK2159.84500 MYR
10000 NOK4319.69000 MYR