500 Norwegian kroner to Hong Kong dollars

Convert NOK to HKD at the real exchange rate

500 nok
356.49 hkd

kr1.000 NOK = $0.7130 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NOK to HKD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NOK to HKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.74080.7483
Low0.70760.7076
Average0.72060.7291
Change-3.76%-1.20%
1 NOK to HKD stats

The performance of NOK to HKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7408 and a 30 day low of 0.7076. This means the 30 day average was 0.7206. The change for NOK to HKD was -3.76.

The performance of NOK to HKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7483 and a 90 day low of 0.7076. This means the 90 day average was 0.7291. The change for NOK to HKD was -1.20.

How to convert Norwegian kroner to Hong Kong dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NOK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NOK to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Hong Kong Dollar
1 NOK0.71299 HKD
5 NOK3.56494 HKD
10 NOK7.12987 HKD
20 NOK14.25974 HKD
50 NOK35.64935 HKD
100 NOK71.29870 HKD
250 NOK178.24675 HKD
500 NOK356.49350 HKD
1000 NOK712.98700 HKD
2000 NOK1,425.97400 HKD
5000 NOK3,564.93500 HKD
10000 NOK7,129.87000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Norwegian Krone
100 HKD140.25500 NOK
200 HKD280.51000 NOK
300 HKD420.76500 NOK
500 HKD701.27500 NOK
1000 HKD1,402.55000 NOK
2000 HKD2,805.10000 NOK
2500 HKD3,506.37500 NOK
3000 HKD4,207.65000 NOK
4000 HKD5,610.20000 NOK
5000 HKD7,012.75000 NOK
10000 HKD14,025.50000 NOK
20000 HKD28,051.00000 NOK