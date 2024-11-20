Brazilian reais to Hong Kong dollars today

Convert BRL to HKD at the real exchange rate

R$1.000 BRL = $1.348 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:37
BRL to HKD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

HKD
1 BRL to HKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.37151.4366
Low1.32471.3247
Average1.35151.3855
Change-1.34%-3.30%
1 BRL to HKD stats

The performance of BRL to HKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.3715 and a 30 day low of 1.3247. This means the 30 day average was 1.3515. The change for BRL to HKD was -1.34.

The performance of BRL to HKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.4366 and a 90 day low of 1.3247. This means the 90 day average was 1.3855. The change for BRL to HKD was -3.30.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Hong Kong Dollar
1 BRL1.34814 HKD
5 BRL6.74070 HKD
10 BRL13.48140 HKD
20 BRL26.96280 HKD
50 BRL67.40700 HKD
100 BRL134.81400 HKD
250 BRL337.03500 HKD
500 BRL674.07000 HKD
1000 BRL1,348.14000 HKD
2000 BRL2,696.28000 HKD
5000 BRL6,740.70000 HKD
10000 BRL13,481.40000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Brazilian Real
100 HKD74.17620 BRL
200 HKD148.35240 BRL
300 HKD222.52860 BRL
500 HKD370.88100 BRL
1000 HKD741.76200 BRL
2000 HKD1,483.52400 BRL
2500 HKD1,854.40500 BRL
3000 HKD2,225.28600 BRL
4000 HKD2,967.04800 BRL
5000 HKD3,708.81000 BRL
10000 HKD7,417.62000 BRL
20000 HKD14,835.24000 BRL