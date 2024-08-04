Japanese yen to Hong Kong dollars today

Convert JPY to HKD at the real exchange rate

10,000 jpy
532.80 hkd

¥1.000 JPY = $0.05328 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JPY to HKD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JPY to HKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05330.0533
Low0.04830.0483
Average0.05010.0498
Change9.64%5.11%
1 JPY to HKD stats

The performance of JPY to HKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0533 and a 30 day low of 0.0483. This means the 30 day average was 0.0501. The change for JPY to HKD was 9.64.

The performance of JPY to HKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0533 and a 90 day low of 0.0483. This means the 90 day average was 0.0498. The change for JPY to HKD was 5.11.

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDCADCHFCNYSGD
1 USD10.7810.9171.5361.3870.8587.1691.327
1 GBP1.28111.1741.9671.7761.0999.181.699
1 EUR1.0910.85211.6761.5140.9367.8221.447
1 AUD0.6510.5090.59710.9030.5594.6680.864

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Hong Kong Dollar
100 JPY5.32802 HKD
1000 JPY53.28020 HKD
1500 JPY79.92030 HKD
2000 JPY106.56040 HKD
3000 JPY159.84060 HKD
5000 JPY266.40100 HKD
5400 JPY287.71308 HKD
10000 JPY532.80200 HKD
15000 JPY799.20300 HKD
20000 JPY1,065.60400 HKD
25000 JPY1,332.00500 HKD
30000 JPY1,598.40600 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Japanese Yen
100 HKD1,876.87000 JPY
200 HKD3,753.74000 JPY
300 HKD5,630.61000 JPY
500 HKD9,384.35000 JPY
1000 HKD18,768.70000 JPY
2000 HKD37,537.40000 JPY
2500 HKD46,921.75000 JPY
3000 HKD56,306.10000 JPY
4000 HKD75,074.80000 JPY
5000 HKD93,843.50000 JPY
10000 HKD187,687.00000 JPY
20000 HKD375,374.00000 JPY