Japanese yen to Hong Kong dollars today
Convert JPY to HKD at the real exchange rate
|1 JPY to HKD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0533
|0.0533
|Low
|0.0483
|0.0483
|Average
|0.0501
|0.0498
|Change
|9.64%
|5.11%
|View full history
1 JPY to HKD stats
The performance of JPY to HKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0533 and a 30 day low of 0.0483. This means the 30 day average was 0.0501. The change for JPY to HKD was 9.64.
The performance of JPY to HKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0533 and a 90 day low of 0.0483. This means the 90 day average was 0.0498. The change for JPY to HKD was 5.11.
Compare prices for sending money abroad
Leading competitors have a dirty little secret. They add hidden markups to their exchange rates - charging you more without your knowledge. And if they have a fee, they charge you twice.
Wise never hides fees in the exchange rate. We give you the real rate. Compare our rate and fee with our competitors and see the difference for yourself.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Japanese yen to Hong Kong dollars
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Japanese yen
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Hong Kong Dollar
|100 JPY
|5.32802 HKD
|1000 JPY
|53.28020 HKD
|1500 JPY
|79.92030 HKD
|2000 JPY
|106.56040 HKD
|3000 JPY
|159.84060 HKD
|5000 JPY
|266.40100 HKD
|5400 JPY
|287.71308 HKD
|10000 JPY
|532.80200 HKD
|15000 JPY
|799.20300 HKD
|20000 JPY
|1,065.60400 HKD
|25000 JPY
|1,332.00500 HKD
|30000 JPY
|1,598.40600 HKD
|Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Japanese Yen
|100 HKD
|1,876.87000 JPY
|200 HKD
|3,753.74000 JPY
|300 HKD
|5,630.61000 JPY
|500 HKD
|9,384.35000 JPY
|1000 HKD
|18,768.70000 JPY
|2000 HKD
|37,537.40000 JPY
|2500 HKD
|46,921.75000 JPY
|3000 HKD
|56,306.10000 JPY
|4000 HKD
|75,074.80000 JPY
|5000 HKD
|93,843.50000 JPY
|10000 HKD
|187,687.00000 JPY
|20000 HKD
|375,374.00000 JPY