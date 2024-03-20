Japanese yen to Hong Kong dollars today

Convert JPY to HKD at the real exchange rate

10,000 jpy
517.21 hkd

1.000 JPY = 0.05172 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:56
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7511.4741.6580.96918.218
1 GBP1.17111.279106.2431.7251.9411.13421.328
1 USD0.9160.782183.0861.3491.5180.88716.679
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Japanese yen to Hong Kong dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Hong Kong Dollar
100 JPY5.17213 HKD
1000 JPY51.72130 HKD
1500 JPY77.58195 HKD
2000 JPY103.44260 HKD
3000 JPY155.16390 HKD
5000 JPY258.60650 HKD
5400 JPY279.29502 HKD
10000 JPY517.21300 HKD
15000 JPY775.81950 HKD
20000 JPY1,034.42600 HKD
25000 JPY1,293.03250 HKD
30000 JPY1,551.63900 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Japanese Yen
100 HKD1,933.44000 JPY
200 HKD3,866.88000 JPY
300 HKD5,800.32000 JPY
500 HKD9,667.20000 JPY
1000 HKD19,334.40000 JPY
2000 HKD38,668.80000 JPY
2500 HKD48,336.00000 JPY
3000 HKD58,003.20000 JPY
4000 HKD77,337.60000 JPY
5000 HKD96,672.00000 JPY
10000 HKD193,344.00000 JPY
20000 HKD386,688.00000 JPY