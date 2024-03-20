Bulgarian levs to Hong Kong dollars today

Convert BGN to HKD at the real exchange rate

1,000 bgn
4,337.64 hkd

1.000 BGN = 4.338 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:35
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1731.4751.6640.96618.248
1 GBP1.17111.269105.5611.7261.9481.13121.362
1 USD0.9220.788183.1551.361.5350.89116.828
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Hong Kong dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian lev

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Hong Kong Dollar
1 BGN4.33764 HKD
5 BGN21.68820 HKD
10 BGN43.37640 HKD
20 BGN86.75280 HKD
50 BGN216.88200 HKD
100 BGN433.76400 HKD
250 BGN1,084.41000 HKD
500 BGN2,168.82000 HKD
1000 BGN4,337.64000 HKD
2000 BGN8,675.28000 HKD
5000 BGN21,688.20000 HKD
10000 BGN43,376.40000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Bulgarian Lev
100 HKD23.05400 BGN
200 HKD46.10800 BGN
300 HKD69.16200 BGN
500 HKD115.27000 BGN
1000 HKD230.54000 BGN
2000 HKD461.08000 BGN
2500 HKD576.35000 BGN
3000 HKD691.62000 BGN
4000 HKD922.16000 BGN
5000 HKD1,152.70000 BGN
10000 HKD2,305.40000 BGN
20000 HKD4,610.80000 BGN