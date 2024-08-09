Bulgarian lev to Hong Kong dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Hong Kong dollars is currently 4.353 today, reflecting a 0.051% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a -0.075% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Hong Kong dollars has fluctuated between a high of 4.371 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 4.337 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 0.449% increase in value.