Hong Kong dollar to Bulgarian levs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Hong Kong dollar to Bulgarian levs is currently 0.225 today, reflecting a -0.073% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Hong Kong dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.661% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Hong Kong dollar to Bulgarian levs has fluctuated between a high of 0.226 on 16-09-2024 and a low of 0.225 on 19-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-09-2024, with a 0.360% increase in value.