Chinese yuan rmb to Australian dollars today
Convert CNY to AUD at the real exchange rate
Loading
Compare prices for sending money abroad
Leading competitors have a dirty little secret. They add hidden markups to their exchange rates - charging you more without your knowledge. And if they have a fee, they charge you twice.
Wise never hides fees in the exchange rate. We give you the real rate. Compare our rate and fee with our competitors and see the difference for yourself.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Australian dollars
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Chinese Yuan RMB
|1 AUD
|4.69355 CNY
|5 AUD
|23.46775 CNY
|10 AUD
|46.93550 CNY
|20 AUD
|93.87100 CNY
|50 AUD
|234.67750 CNY
|100 AUD
|469.35500 CNY
|250 AUD
|1,173.38750 CNY
|500 AUD
|2,346.77500 CNY
|1000 AUD
|4,693.55000 CNY
|2000 AUD
|9,387.10000 CNY
|5000 AUD
|23,467.75000 CNY
|10000 AUD
|46,935.50000 CNY