Chinese yuan rmb to Australian dollars today

Convert CNY to AUD at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
213.06 aud

1.000 CNY = 0.2131 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:31
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Australian Dollar
1 CNY0.21306 AUD
5 CNY1.06529 AUD
10 CNY2.13058 AUD
20 CNY4.26116 AUD
50 CNY10.65290 AUD
100 CNY21.30580 AUD
250 CNY53.26450 AUD
500 CNY106.52900 AUD
1000 CNY213.05800 AUD
2000 CNY426.11600 AUD
5000 CNY1,065.29000 AUD
10000 CNY2,130.58000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 AUD4.69355 CNY
5 AUD23.46775 CNY
10 AUD46.93550 CNY
20 AUD93.87100 CNY
50 AUD234.67750 CNY
100 AUD469.35500 CNY
250 AUD1,173.38750 CNY
500 AUD2,346.77500 CNY
1000 AUD4,693.55000 CNY
2000 AUD9,387.10000 CNY
5000 AUD23,467.75000 CNY
10000 AUD46,935.50000 CNY