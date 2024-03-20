Hong Kong dollars to Australian dollars today

Convert HKD to AUD at the real exchange rate

1,000 hkd
195.62 aud

1.000 HKD = 0.1956 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:50
How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Australian Dollar
100 HKD19.56200 AUD
200 HKD39.12400 AUD
300 HKD58.68600 AUD
500 HKD97.81000 AUD
1000 HKD195.62000 AUD
2000 HKD391.24000 AUD
2500 HKD489.05000 AUD
3000 HKD586.86000 AUD
4000 HKD782.48000 AUD
5000 HKD978.10000 AUD
10000 HKD1,956.20000 AUD
20000 HKD3,912.40000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Hong Kong Dollar
1 AUD5.11194 HKD
5 AUD25.55970 HKD
10 AUD51.11940 HKD
20 AUD102.23880 HKD
50 AUD255.59700 HKD
100 AUD511.19400 HKD
250 AUD1,277.98500 HKD
500 AUD2,555.97000 HKD
1000 AUD5,111.94000 HKD
2000 AUD10,223.88000 HKD
5000 AUD25,559.70000 HKD
10000 AUD51,119.40000 HKD