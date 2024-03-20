Hong Kong dollars to Euros today

Convert HKD to EUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 hkd
117.62 eur

1.000 HKD = 0.1176 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:53
Top currencies

 USDCNYGBPSGDAUDEURCADINR
1 USD17.1990.7861.3441.530.921.35583.198
1 CNY0.13910.1090.1870.2130.1280.18811.557
1 GBP1.2729.15811.7091.9471.1711.724105.836
1 SGD0.7445.3580.58511.1390.6851.00961.922

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Euro
100 HKD11.76170 EUR
200 HKD23.52340 EUR
300 HKD35.28510 EUR
500 HKD58.80850 EUR
1000 HKD117.61700 EUR
2000 HKD235.23400 EUR
2500 HKD294.04250 EUR
3000 HKD352.85100 EUR
4000 HKD470.46800 EUR
5000 HKD588.08500 EUR
10000 HKD1,176.17000 EUR
20000 HKD2,352.34000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Hong Kong Dollar
1 EUR8.50217 HKD
5 EUR42.51085 HKD
10 EUR85.02170 HKD
20 EUR170.04340 HKD
50 EUR425.10850 HKD
100 EUR850.21700 HKD
250 EUR2,125.54250 HKD
500 EUR4,251.08500 HKD
1000 EUR8,502.17000 HKD
2000 EUR17,004.34000 HKD
5000 EUR42,510.85000 HKD
10000 EUR85,021.70000 HKD