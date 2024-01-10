불가리아 레프 → 홍콩 달러

실제 환율로 BGN → HKD 변환

1000 bgn
4385.32 hkd

1.00000 BGN = 4.38532 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:20
상위 통화

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.91171.607071.337951.492651.33170.78502218.705
1 EUR1.0968511.762721.467531.637211.460680.86107520.5166
1 NZD0.622250.56730610.8325390.9288010.828650.4884811.6392
1 CAD0.7474120.6814171.2011411.115620.9953290.58673513.9803

환율 비교

불가리아 레프 → 홍콩 달러 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 BGN을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 HKD을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 BGN → HKD 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 불가리아 레프 / 홍콩 달러
1 BGN4.38532 HKD
5 BGN21.92660 HKD
10 BGN43.85320 HKD
20 BGN87.70640 HKD
50 BGN219.26600 HKD
100 BGN438.53200 HKD
250 BGN1096.33000 HKD
500 BGN2192.66000 HKD
1000 BGN4385.32000 HKD
2000 BGN8770.64000 HKD
5000 BGN21926.60000 HKD
10000 BGN43853.20000 HKD
환율 홍콩 달러 / 불가리아 레프
100 HKD22.80330 BGN
200 HKD45.60660 BGN
300 HKD68.40990 BGN
500 HKD114.01650 BGN
1000 HKD228.03300 BGN
2000 HKD456.06600 BGN
2500 HKD570.08250 BGN
3000 HKD684.09900 BGN
4000 HKD912.13200 BGN
5000 HKD1140.16500 BGN
10000 HKD2280.33000 BGN
20000 HKD4560.66000 BGN