이스라엘 신 셰켈 → 홍콩 달러

실제 환율로 ILS → HKD 변환

1,000 ils
2,086.22 hkd

1.00000 ILS = 2.08622 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:53
환율 비교

이스라엘 신 셰켈 → 홍콩 달러 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 ILS을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 HKD을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 ILS → HKD 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 이스라엘 신 셰켈 / 홍콩 달러
1 ILS2.08622 HKD
5 ILS10.43110 HKD
10 ILS20.86220 HKD
20 ILS41.72440 HKD
50 ILS104.31100 HKD
100 ILS208.62200 HKD
250 ILS521.55500 HKD
500 ILS1043.11000 HKD
1000 ILS2086.22000 HKD
2000 ILS4172.44000 HKD
5000 ILS10431.10000 HKD
10000 ILS20862.20000 HKD
환율 홍콩 달러 / 이스라엘 신 셰켈
100 HKD47.93350 ILS
200 HKD95.86700 ILS
300 HKD143.80050 ILS
500 HKD239.66750 ILS
1000 HKD479.33500 ILS
2000 HKD958.67000 ILS
2500 HKD1198.33750 ILS
3000 HKD1438.00500 ILS
4000 HKD1917.34000 ILS
5000 HKD2396.67500 ILS
10000 HKD4793.35000 ILS
20000 HKD9586.70000 ILS