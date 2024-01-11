노르웨이 크로네 → 홍콩 달러

실제 환율로 NOK → HKD 변환

1,000 nok
756.17 hkd

1.00000 NOK = 0.75617 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:56
상위 통화

 USDEURINRGBPSEKKRWPLNDKK
1 USD10.9134583.05750.78653510.28831312.83.97246.81087
1 EUR1.09475190.92720.8610811.26311437.194.348957.4562
1 INR0.01203980.010997810.009469760.1238715.80590.04782710.0820019
1 GBP1.27141.16133105.599113.08021669.095.050588.65913

환율 비교

노르웨이 크로네 → 홍콩 달러 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 NOK을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 HKD을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 NOK → HKD 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 노르웨이 크로네 / 홍콩 달러
1 NOK0.75617 HKD
5 NOK3.78085 HKD
10 NOK7.56170 HKD
20 NOK15.12340 HKD
50 NOK37.80850 HKD
100 NOK75.61700 HKD
250 NOK189.04250 HKD
500 NOK378.08500 HKD
1000 NOK756.17000 HKD
2000 NOK1512.34000 HKD
5000 NOK3780.85000 HKD
10000 NOK7561.70000 HKD
환율 홍콩 달러 / 노르웨이 크로네
100 HKD132.24500 NOK
200 HKD264.49000 NOK
300 HKD396.73500 NOK
500 HKD661.22500 NOK
1000 HKD1322.45000 NOK
2000 HKD2644.90000 NOK
2500 HKD3306.12500 NOK
3000 HKD3967.35000 NOK
4000 HKD5289.80000 NOK
5000 HKD6612.25000 NOK
10000 HKD13224.50000 NOK
20000 HKD26449.00000 NOK