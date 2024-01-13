천 홍콩 달러 → 노르웨이 크로네

실제 환율로 HKD → NOK 변환

1000 hkd
1315.68 nok

1.00000 HKD = 1.31568 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
환율 비교

홍콩 달러 → 노르웨이 크로네 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 HKD을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 NOK을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 HKD → NOK 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 홍콩 달러 / 노르웨이 크로네
100 HKD131.56800 NOK
200 HKD263.13600 NOK
300 HKD394.70400 NOK
500 HKD657.84000 NOK
1000 HKD1315.68000 NOK
2000 HKD2631.36000 NOK
2500 HKD3289.20000 NOK
3000 HKD3947.04000 NOK
4000 HKD5262.72000 NOK
5000 HKD6578.40000 NOK
10000 HKD13156.80000 NOK
20000 HKD26313.60000 NOK
환율 노르웨이 크로네 / 홍콩 달러
1 NOK0.76007 HKD
5 NOK3.80033 HKD
10 NOK7.60066 HKD
20 NOK15.20132 HKD
50 NOK38.00330 HKD
100 NOK76.00660 HKD
250 NOK190.01650 HKD
500 NOK380.03300 HKD
1000 NOK760.06600 HKD
2000 NOK1520.13200 HKD
5000 NOK3800.33000 HKD
10000 NOK7600.66000 HKD