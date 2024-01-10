불가리아 레프 → 뉴질랜드 달러

실제 환율로 BGN → NZD 변환

1,000 bgn
901.33 nzd

1.00000 BGN = 0.90133 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:25
불가리아 레프 → 뉴질랜드 달러 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 BGN을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 NZD을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 BGN → NZD 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 불가리아 레프 / 뉴질랜드 달러
1 BGN0.90133 NZD
5 BGN4.50665 NZD
10 BGN9.01330 NZD
20 BGN18.02660 NZD
50 BGN45.06650 NZD
100 BGN90.13300 NZD
250 BGN225.33250 NZD
500 BGN450.66500 NZD
1000 BGN901.33000 NZD
2000 BGN1802.66000 NZD
5000 BGN4506.65000 NZD
10000 BGN9013.30000 NZD
환율 뉴질랜드 달러 / 불가리아 레프
1 NZD1.10947 BGN
5 NZD5.54735 BGN
10 NZD11.09470 BGN
20 NZD22.18940 BGN
50 NZD55.47350 BGN
100 NZD110.94700 BGN
250 NZD277.36750 BGN
500 NZD554.73500 BGN
1000 NZD1109.47000 BGN
2000 NZD2218.94000 BGN
5000 NZD5547.35000 BGN
10000 NZD11094.70000 BGN