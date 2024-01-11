노르웨이 크로네 → 뉴질랜드 달러

실제 환율로 NOK → NZD 변환

1000 nok
155.64 nzd

1.00000 NOK = 0.15564 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:01
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

상위 통화

 USDEURINRGBPSEKKRWPLNDKK
1 USD10.913583.0670.78662710.29421312.83.9746.81206
1 EUR1.0947190.93340.86113511.2691437.124.35047.4571
1 INR0.01203850.010997110.009469790.12392615.80410.04784090.0820068
1 GBP1.271251.16126105.599113.08621668.95.051948.65962

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

노르웨이 크로네 → 뉴질랜드 달러 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 NOK을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 NZD을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 NOK → NZD 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 노르웨이 크로네

NOK → USD

NOK → EUR

NOK → INR

NOK → GBP

NOK → SEK

NOK → KRW

NOK → PLN

NOK → DKK

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 노르웨이 크로네 / 뉴질랜드 달러
1 NOK0.15564 NZD
5 NOK0.77819 NZD
10 NOK1.55637 NZD
20 NOK3.11274 NZD
50 NOK7.78185 NZD
100 NOK15.56370 NZD
250 NOK38.90925 NZD
500 NOK77.81850 NZD
1000 NOK155.63700 NZD
2000 NOK311.27400 NZD
5000 NOK778.18500 NZD
10000 NOK1556.37000 NZD
환율 뉴질랜드 달러 / 노르웨이 크로네
1 NZD6.42522 NOK
5 NZD32.12610 NOK
10 NZD64.25220 NOK
20 NZD128.50440 NOK
50 NZD321.26100 NOK
100 NZD642.52200 NOK
250 NZD1606.30500 NOK
500 NZD3212.61000 NOK
1000 NZD6425.22000 NOK
2000 NZD12850.44000 NOK
5000 NZD32126.10000 NOK
10000 NZD64252.20000 NOK