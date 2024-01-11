이스라엘 신 셰켈 → 뉴질랜드 달러

실제 환율로 ILS → NZD 변환

1,000 ils
426.80 nzd

1.00000 ILS = 0.42680 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:57
이스라엘 신 셰켈 → 뉴질랜드 달러 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 ILS을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 NZD을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 ILS → NZD 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 이스라엘 신 셰켈 / 뉴질랜드 달러
1 ILS0.42680 NZD
5 ILS2.13399 NZD
10 ILS4.26798 NZD
20 ILS8.53596 NZD
50 ILS21.33990 NZD
100 ILS42.67980 NZD
250 ILS106.69950 NZD
500 ILS213.39900 NZD
1000 ILS426.79800 NZD
2000 ILS853.59600 NZD
5000 ILS2133.99000 NZD
10000 ILS4267.98000 NZD
환율 뉴질랜드 달러 / 이스라엘 신 셰켈
1 NZD2.34303 ILS
5 NZD11.71515 ILS
10 NZD23.43030 ILS
20 NZD46.86060 ILS
50 NZD117.15150 ILS
100 NZD234.30300 ILS
250 NZD585.75750 ILS
500 NZD1171.51500 ILS
1000 NZD2343.03000 ILS
2000 NZD4686.06000 ILS
5000 NZD11715.15000 ILS
10000 NZD23430.30000 ILS