체코 코루나 → 뉴질랜드 달러

실제 환율로 CZK → NZD 변환

10,000 czk
715.81 nzd

1.00000 CZK = 0.07158 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:15
환율 체코 코루나 / 뉴질랜드 달러
1 CZK0.07158 NZD
5 CZK0.35790 NZD
10 CZK0.71581 NZD
20 CZK1.43162 NZD
50 CZK3.57904 NZD
100 CZK7.15808 NZD
250 CZK17.89520 NZD
500 CZK35.79040 NZD
1000 CZK71.58080 NZD
2000 CZK143.16160 NZD
5000 CZK357.90400 NZD
10000 CZK715.80800 NZD
환율 뉴질랜드 달러 / 체코 코루나
1 NZD13.97020 CZK
5 NZD69.85100 CZK
10 NZD139.70200 CZK
20 NZD279.40400 CZK
50 NZD698.51000 CZK
100 NZD1397.02000 CZK
250 NZD3492.55000 CZK
500 NZD6985.10000 CZK
1000 NZD13970.20000 CZK
2000 NZD27940.40000 CZK
5000 NZD69851.00000 CZK
10000 NZD139702.00000 CZK