덴마크 크로네 → 뉴질랜드 달러

실제 환율로 DKK → NZD 변환

1000 dkk
235.92 nzd

1.00000 DKK = 0.23592 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:44
덴마크 크로네 → 뉴질랜드 달러 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 DKK을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 NZD을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 DKK → NZD 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 덴마크 크로네 / 뉴질랜드 달러
1 DKK0.23592 NZD
5 DKK1.17958 NZD
10 DKK2.35916 NZD
20 DKK4.71832 NZD
50 DKK11.79580 NZD
100 DKK23.59160 NZD
250 DKK58.97900 NZD
500 DKK117.95800 NZD
1000 DKK235.91600 NZD
2000 DKK471.83200 NZD
5000 DKK1179.58000 NZD
10000 DKK2359.16000 NZD
환율 뉴질랜드 달러 / 덴마크 크로네
1 NZD4.23879 DKK
5 NZD21.19395 DKK
10 NZD42.38790 DKK
20 NZD84.77580 DKK
50 NZD211.93950 DKK
100 NZD423.87900 DKK
250 NZD1059.69750 DKK
500 NZD2119.39500 DKK
1000 NZD4238.79000 DKK
2000 NZD8477.58000 DKK
5000 NZD21193.95000 DKK
10000 NZD42387.90000 DKK