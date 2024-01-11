헝가리 포린트 → 뉴질랜드 달러

실제 환율로 HUF → NZD 변환

10,000 huf
46.49 nzd

1.00000 HUF = 0.00465 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:26
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

상위 통화

 USDEURGBPCADSGDZARINRAUD
1 USD10.910450.7831161.335851.3290518.639782.95651.48832
1 EUR1.0983510.8601251.467231.4597620.472991.11531.63469
1 GBP1.276951.1626211.705811.6971323.802105.9311.90051
1 CAD0.7485870.6815560.58623110.9949113.953462.10021.11413

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

헝가리 포린트 → 뉴질랜드 달러 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 HUF을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 NZD을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 HUF → NZD 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 헝가리 포린트

HUF → USD

HUF → EUR

HUF → GBP

HUF → CAD

HUF → SGD

HUF → ZAR

HUF → INR

HUF → AUD

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 헝가리 포린트 / 뉴질랜드 달러
2000 HUF9.29802 NZD
5000 HUF23.24505 NZD
10000 HUF46.49010 NZD
15000 HUF69.73515 NZD
20000 HUF92.98020 NZD
30000 HUF139.47030 NZD
40000 HUF185.96040 NZD
50000 HUF232.45050 NZD
60000 HUF278.94060 NZD
100000 HUF464.90100 NZD
150000 HUF697.35150 NZD
200000 HUF929.80200 NZD
환율 뉴질랜드 달러 / 헝가리 포린트
1 NZD215.10000 HUF
5 NZD1075.50000 HUF
10 NZD2151.00000 HUF
20 NZD4302.00000 HUF
50 NZD10755.00000 HUF
100 NZD21510.00000 HUF
250 NZD53775.00000 HUF
500 NZD107550.00000 HUF
1000 NZD215100.00000 HUF
2000 NZD430200.00000 HUF
5000 NZD1075500.00000 HUF
10000 NZD2151000.00000 HUF