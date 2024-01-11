중국 위안화 → 뉴질랜드 달러

실제 환율로 CNY → NZD 변환

1,000 cny
223.80 nzd

1.00000 CNY = 0.22380 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:17
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

상위 통화

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.818151.337750.911150.7844681.4917683.02351.33145
1 HKD0.12790710.1711080.1165440.1003390.19080710.61930.170302
1 CAD0.7475245.8442510.6811150.5864081.1151262.0620.995291
1 EUR1.09758.580421.4681810.8609451.637291.11831.46127

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

중국 위안화 → 뉴질랜드 달러 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 CNY을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 NZD을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 CNY → NZD 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 중국 위안화

CNY → USD

CNY → HKD

CNY → CAD

CNY → EUR

CNY → GBP

CNY → AUD

CNY → INR

CNY → SGD

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 Chinese Yuan RMB / 뉴질랜드 달러
1 CNY0.22380 NZD
5 CNY1.11901 NZD
10 CNY2.23802 NZD
20 CNY4.47604 NZD
50 CNY11.19010 NZD
100 CNY22.38020 NZD
250 CNY55.95050 NZD
500 CNY111.90100 NZD
1000 CNY223.80200 NZD
2000 CNY447.60400 NZD
5000 CNY1119.01000 NZD
10000 CNY2238.02000 NZD
환율 뉴질랜드 달러 / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 NZD4.46823 CNY
5 NZD22.34115 CNY
10 NZD44.68230 CNY
20 NZD89.36460 CNY
50 NZD223.41150 CNY
100 NZD446.82300 CNY
250 NZD1117.05750 CNY
500 NZD2234.11500 CNY
1000 NZD4468.23000 CNY
2000 NZD8936.46000 CNY
5000 NZD22341.15000 CNY
10000 NZD44682.30000 CNY