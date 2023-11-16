Chinese yuan rmb to New Zealand dollars today

Convert CNY to NZD at the real exchange rate

1.00000 CNY = 0.23062 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:16
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87421.086290.38491.494771.677010.96518.7195
1 GBP1.143911.24245103.3871.70981.918251.1038721.4123
1 USD0.920650.804861183.2121.376151.543920.888217.2339
1 INR0.01106380.009672420.012017510.01653790.01855410.01067390.207108

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / New Zealand Dollar
1 CNY0.23062 NZD
5 CNY1.15308 NZD
10 CNY2.30616 NZD
20 CNY4.61232 NZD
50 CNY11.53080 NZD
100 CNY23.06160 NZD
250 CNY57.65400 NZD
500 CNY115.30800 NZD
1000 CNY230.61600 NZD
2000 CNY461.23200 NZD
5000 CNY1153.08000 NZD
10000 CNY2306.16000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 NZD4.33620 CNY
5 NZD21.68100 CNY
10 NZD43.36200 CNY
20 NZD86.72400 CNY
50 NZD216.81000 CNY
100 NZD433.62000 CNY
250 NZD1084.05000 CNY
500 NZD2168.10000 CNY
1000 NZD4336.20000 CNY
2000 NZD8672.40000 CNY
5000 NZD21681.00000 CNY
10000 NZD43362.00000 CNY