Chinese yuan rmb to New Zealand dollars today

Convert CNY to NZD at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
230.37 nzd

1.000 CNY = 0.2304 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:42
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / New Zealand Dollar
1 CNY0.23037 NZD
5 CNY1.15184 NZD
10 CNY2.30367 NZD
20 CNY4.60734 NZD
50 CNY11.51835 NZD
100 CNY23.03670 NZD
250 CNY57.59175 NZD
500 CNY115.18350 NZD
1000 CNY230.36700 NZD
2000 CNY460.73400 NZD
5000 CNY1,151.83500 NZD
10000 CNY2,303.67000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 NZD4.34090 CNY
5 NZD21.70450 CNY
10 NZD43.40900 CNY
20 NZD86.81800 CNY
50 NZD217.04500 CNY
100 NZD434.09000 CNY
250 NZD1,085.22500 CNY
500 NZD2,170.45000 CNY
1000 NZD4,340.90000 CNY
2000 NZD8,681.80000 CNY
5000 NZD21,704.50000 CNY
10000 NZD43,409.00000 CNY