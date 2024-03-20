Japanese yen to New Zealand dollars today

Convert JPY to NZD at the real exchange rate

10,000 jpy
108.71 nzd

1.000 JPY = 0.01087 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:01
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Japanese Yen / New Zealand Dollar
100 JPY1.08714 NZD
1000 JPY10.87140 NZD
1500 JPY16.30710 NZD
2000 JPY21.74280 NZD
3000 JPY32.61420 NZD
5000 JPY54.35700 NZD
5400 JPY58.70556 NZD
10000 JPY108.71400 NZD
15000 JPY163.07100 NZD
20000 JPY217.42800 NZD
25000 JPY271.78500 NZD
30000 JPY326.14200 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Japanese Yen
1 NZD91.98420 JPY
5 NZD459.92100 JPY
10 NZD919.84200 JPY
20 NZD1,839.68400 JPY
50 NZD4,599.21000 JPY
100 NZD9,198.42000 JPY
250 NZD22,996.05000 JPY
500 NZD45,992.10000 JPY
1000 NZD91,984.20000 JPY
2000 NZD183,968.40000 JPY
5000 NZD459,921.00000 JPY
10000 NZD919,842.00000 JPY