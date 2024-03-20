Israeli new sheqels to New Zealand dollars today

Convert ILS to NZD at the real exchange rate

1,000 ils
451.19 nzd

1.000 ILS = 0.4512 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:30
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7351.4721.6580.96818.217
1 GBP1.17111.278106.2411.7241.9421.13321.33
1 USD0.9160.782183.1181.3491.5190.88716.687
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Israeli new sheqels to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ILS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ILS to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Israeli new sheqel

ILS to USD

ILS to EUR

ILS to GBP

ILS to INR

ILS to JPY

ILS to RUB

ILS to AUD

ILS to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / New Zealand Dollar
1 ILS0.45119 NZD
5 ILS2.25597 NZD
10 ILS4.51194 NZD
20 ILS9.02388 NZD
50 ILS22.55970 NZD
100 ILS45.11940 NZD
250 ILS112.79850 NZD
500 ILS225.59700 NZD
1000 ILS451.19400 NZD
2000 ILS902.38800 NZD
5000 ILS2,255.97000 NZD
10000 ILS4,511.94000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Israeli New Sheqel
1 NZD2.21634 ILS
5 NZD11.08170 ILS
10 NZD22.16340 ILS
20 NZD44.32680 ILS
50 NZD110.81700 ILS
100 NZD221.63400 ILS
250 NZD554.08500 ILS
500 NZD1,108.17000 ILS
1000 NZD2,216.34000 ILS
2000 NZD4,432.68000 ILS
5000 NZD11,081.70000 ILS
10000 NZD22,163.40000 ILS