일본 엔 → 뉴질랜드 달러

실제 환율로 JPY → NZD 변환

10,000 jpy
109.93 nzd

1.00000 JPY = 0.01099 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:28
환율 일본 엔 / 뉴질랜드 달러
100 JPY1.09931 NZD
1000 JPY10.99310 NZD
1500 JPY16.48965 NZD
2000 JPY21.98620 NZD
3000 JPY32.97930 NZD
5000 JPY54.96550 NZD
5400 JPY59.36274 NZD
10000 JPY109.93100 NZD
15000 JPY164.89650 NZD
20000 JPY219.86200 NZD
25000 JPY274.82750 NZD
30000 JPY329.79300 NZD
환율 뉴질랜드 달러 / 일본 엔
1 NZD90.96640 JPY
5 NZD454.83200 JPY
10 NZD909.66400 JPY
20 NZD1819.32800 JPY
50 NZD4548.32000 JPY
100 NZD9096.64000 JPY
250 NZD22741.60000 JPY
500 NZD45483.20000 JPY
1000 NZD90966.40000 JPY
2000 NZD181932.80000 JPY
5000 NZD454832.00000 JPY
10000 NZD909664.00000 JPY