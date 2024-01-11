말레이시아 링깃 → 뉴질랜드 달러

실제 환율로 MYR → NZD 변환

1,000 myr
346.22 nzd

1.00000 MYR = 0.34622 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:43
말레이시아 링깃 → 뉴질랜드 달러 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 MYR을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 NZD을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 MYR → NZD 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 말레이시아 링깃 / 뉴질랜드 달러
1 MYR0.34622 NZD
5 MYR1.73110 NZD
10 MYR3.46220 NZD
20 MYR6.92440 NZD
50 MYR17.31100 NZD
100 MYR34.62200 NZD
250 MYR86.55500 NZD
500 MYR173.11000 NZD
1000 MYR346.22000 NZD
2000 MYR692.44000 NZD
5000 MYR1731.10000 NZD
10000 MYR3462.20000 NZD
환율 뉴질랜드 달러 / 말레이시아 링깃
1 NZD2.88834 MYR
5 NZD14.44170 MYR
10 NZD28.88340 MYR
20 NZD57.76680 MYR
50 NZD144.41700 MYR
100 NZD288.83400 MYR
250 NZD722.08500 MYR
500 NZD1444.17000 MYR
1000 NZD2888.34000 MYR
2000 NZD5776.68000 MYR
5000 NZD14441.70000 MYR
10000 NZD28883.40000 MYR