브라질 헤알 → 뉴질랜드 달러

실제 환율로 BRL → NZD 변환

1000 brl
328.21 nzd

1.00000 BRL = 0.32821 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:37
브라질 헤알 → 뉴질랜드 달러 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 BRL을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 NZD을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 BRL → NZD 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 브라질 헤알 / 뉴질랜드 달러
1 BRL0.32821 NZD
5 BRL1.64104 NZD
10 BRL3.28209 NZD
20 BRL6.56418 NZD
50 BRL16.41045 NZD
100 BRL32.82090 NZD
250 BRL82.05225 NZD
500 BRL164.10450 NZD
1000 BRL328.20900 NZD
2000 BRL656.41800 NZD
5000 BRL1641.04500 NZD
10000 BRL3282.09000 NZD
환율 뉴질랜드 달러 / 브라질 헤알
1 NZD3.04684 BRL
5 NZD15.23420 BRL
10 NZD30.46840 BRL
20 NZD60.93680 BRL
50 NZD152.34200 BRL
100 NZD304.68400 BRL
250 NZD761.71000 BRL
500 NZD1523.42000 BRL
1000 NZD3046.84000 BRL
2000 NZD6093.68000 BRL
5000 NZD15234.20000 BRL
10000 NZD30468.40000 BRL