Brazilian reais to New Zealand dollars today

Convert BRL to NZD at the real exchange rate

R$1.000 BRL = $0.2933 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:46
BRL to NZD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

NZD
1 BRL to NZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.29660.2976
Low0.28460.2837
Average0.29180.2912
Change0.52%0.74%
1 BRL to NZD stats

The performance of BRL to NZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2966 and a 30 day low of 0.2846. This means the 30 day average was 0.2918. The change for BRL to NZD was 0.52.

The performance of BRL to NZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2976 and a 90 day low of 0.2837. This means the 90 day average was 0.2912. The change for BRL to NZD was 0.74.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / New Zealand Dollar
1 BRL0.29332 NZD
5 BRL1.46658 NZD
10 BRL2.93315 NZD
20 BRL5.86630 NZD
50 BRL14.66575 NZD
100 BRL29.33150 NZD
250 BRL73.32875 NZD
500 BRL146.65750 NZD
1000 BRL293.31500 NZD
2000 BRL586.63000 NZD
5000 BRL1,466.57500 NZD
10000 BRL2,933.15000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Brazilian Real
1 NZD3.40930 BRL
5 NZD17.04650 BRL
10 NZD34.09300 BRL
20 NZD68.18600 BRL
50 NZD170.46500 BRL
100 NZD340.93000 BRL
250 NZD852.32500 BRL
500 NZD1,704.65000 BRL
1000 NZD3,409.30000 BRL
2000 NZD6,818.60000 BRL
5000 NZD17,046.50000 BRL
10000 NZD34,093.00000 BRL