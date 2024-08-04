10 New Zealand dollars to Brazilian reais

Convert NZD to BRL at the real exchange rate

10 nzd
34.13 brl

$1.000 NZD = R$3.413 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

NZD to BRL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NZD to BRLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.41363.4526
Low3.29543.0431
Average3.34123.2726
Change1.71%11.88%
View full history

1 NZD to BRL stats

The performance of NZD to BRL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.4136 and a 30 day low of 3.2954. This means the 30 day average was 3.3412. The change for NZD to BRL was 1.71.

The performance of NZD to BRL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.4526 and a 90 day low of 3.0431. This means the 90 day average was 3.2726. The change for NZD to BRL was 11.88.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDAUDGBPEURINRCADCHFJPY
1 USD11.5360.7810.91783.8011.3870.858146.53
1 AUD0.65110.5090.59754.5670.9030.55995.413
1 GBP1.2811.96711.174107.3071.7761.099187.632
1 EUR1.0911.6760.852191.4311.5140.936159.88

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert New Zealand dollars to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NZD to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for New Zealand dollars

NZD to USD

NZD to AUD

NZD to GBP

NZD to EUR

NZD to INR

NZD to CAD

NZD to CHF

NZD to JPY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Brazilian Real
1 NZD3.41277 BRL
5 NZD17.06385 BRL
10 NZD34.12770 BRL
20 NZD68.25540 BRL
50 NZD170.63850 BRL
100 NZD341.27700 BRL
250 NZD853.19250 BRL
500 NZD1,706.38500 BRL
1000 NZD3,412.77000 BRL
2000 NZD6,825.54000 BRL
5000 NZD17,063.85000 BRL
10000 NZD34,127.70000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / New Zealand Dollar
1 BRL0.29302 NZD
5 BRL1.46509 NZD
10 BRL2.93017 NZD
20 BRL5.86034 NZD
50 BRL14.65085 NZD
100 BRL29.30170 NZD
250 BRL73.25425 NZD
500 BRL146.50850 NZD
1000 BRL293.01700 NZD
2000 BRL586.03400 NZD
5000 BRL1,465.08500 NZD
10000 BRL2,930.17000 NZD