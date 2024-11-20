Hong Kong dollars to New Zealand dollars today

Convert HKD to NZD at the real exchange rate

$1.000 HKD = $0.2181 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:07
HKD to NZD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

NZD
1 HKD to NZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.21980.2198
Low0.21290.2023
Average0.21590.2103
Change2.11%4.42%
1 HKD to NZD stats

The performance of HKD to NZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2198 and a 30 day low of 0.2129. This means the 30 day average was 0.2159. The change for HKD to NZD was 2.11.

The performance of HKD to NZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2198 and a 90 day low of 0.2023. This means the 90 day average was 0.2103. The change for HKD to NZD was 4.42.

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / New Zealand Dollar
100 HKD21.80600 NZD
200 HKD43.61200 NZD
300 HKD65.41800 NZD
500 HKD109.03000 NZD
1000 HKD218.06000 NZD
2000 HKD436.12000 NZD
2500 HKD545.15000 NZD
3000 HKD654.18000 NZD
4000 HKD872.24000 NZD
5000 HKD1,090.30000 NZD
10000 HKD2,180.60000 NZD
20000 HKD4,361.20000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Hong Kong Dollar
1 NZD4.58590 HKD
5 NZD22.92950 HKD
10 NZD45.85900 HKD
20 NZD91.71800 HKD
50 NZD229.29500 HKD
100 NZD458.59000 HKD
250 NZD1,146.47500 HKD
500 NZD2,292.95000 HKD
1000 NZD4,585.90000 HKD
2000 NZD9,171.80000 HKD
5000 NZD22,929.50000 HKD
10000 NZD45,859.00000 HKD