Hong Kong dollars to New Zealand dollars today
Convert HKD to NZD at the real exchange rate
HKD to NZD conversion chart
1 HKD = 0.21806 NZD
0
|1 HKD to NZD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.2198
|0.2198
|Low
|0.2129
|0.2023
|Average
|0.2159
|0.2103
|Change
|2.11%
|4.42%
1 HKD to NZD stats
The performance of HKD to NZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2198 and a 30 day low of 0.2129. This means the 30 day average was 0.2159. The change for HKD to NZD was 2.11.
The performance of HKD to NZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2198 and a 90 day low of 0.2023. This means the 90 day average was 0.2103. The change for HKD to NZD was 4.42.
|Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / New Zealand Dollar
|100 HKD
|21.80600 NZD
|200 HKD
|43.61200 NZD
|300 HKD
|65.41800 NZD
|500 HKD
|109.03000 NZD
|1000 HKD
|218.06000 NZD
|2000 HKD
|436.12000 NZD
|2500 HKD
|545.15000 NZD
|3000 HKD
|654.18000 NZD
|4000 HKD
|872.24000 NZD
|5000 HKD
|1,090.30000 NZD
|10000 HKD
|2,180.60000 NZD
|20000 HKD
|4,361.20000 NZD
|Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Hong Kong Dollar
|1 NZD
|4.58590 HKD
|5 NZD
|22.92950 HKD
|10 NZD
|45.85900 HKD
|20 NZD
|91.71800 HKD
|50 NZD
|229.29500 HKD
|100 NZD
|458.59000 HKD
|250 NZD
|1,146.47500 HKD
|500 NZD
|2,292.95000 HKD
|1000 NZD
|4,585.90000 HKD
|2000 NZD
|9,171.80000 HKD
|5000 NZD
|22,929.50000 HKD
|10000 NZD
|45,859.00000 HKD