Singapore dollars to New Zealand dollars today

Convert SGD to NZD at the real exchange rate

S$1.000 SGD = $1.269 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:57
SGD to NZD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

NZD
1 SGD to NZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.27051.2705
Low1.25671.2247
Average1.26471.2499
Change0.98%2.95%
1 SGD to NZD stats

The performance of SGD to NZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.2705 and a 30 day low of 1.2567. This means the 30 day average was 1.2647. The change for SGD to NZD was 0.98.

The performance of SGD to NZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.2705 and a 90 day low of 1.2247. This means the 90 day average was 1.2499. The change for SGD to NZD was 2.95.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / New Zealand Dollar
1 SGD1.26924 NZD
5 SGD6.34620 NZD
10 SGD12.69240 NZD
20 SGD25.38480 NZD
50 SGD63.46200 NZD
100 SGD126.92400 NZD
250 SGD317.31000 NZD
500 SGD634.62000 NZD
1000 SGD1,269.24000 NZD
2000 SGD2,538.48000 NZD
5000 SGD6,346.20000 NZD
10000 SGD12,692.40000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Singapore Dollar
1 NZD0.78787 SGD
5 NZD3.93937 SGD
10 NZD7.87874 SGD
20 NZD15.75748 SGD
50 NZD39.39370 SGD
100 NZD78.78740 SGD
250 NZD196.96850 SGD
500 NZD393.93700 SGD
1000 NZD787.87400 SGD
2000 NZD1,575.74800 SGD
5000 NZD3,939.37000 SGD
10000 NZD7,878.74000 SGD