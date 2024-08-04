50 New Zealand dollars to Singapore dollars

Convert NZD to SGD at the real exchange rate

50 nzd
39.58 sgd

$1.000 NZD = S$0.7917 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:17
NZD to SGD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NZD to SGDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.82860.8351
Low0.78920.7892
Average0.80800.8199
Change-4.47%-2.55%
1 NZD to SGD stats

The performance of NZD to SGD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.8286 and a 30 day low of 0.7892. This means the 30 day average was 0.8080. The change for NZD to SGD was -4.47.

The performance of NZD to SGD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8351 and a 90 day low of 0.7892. This means the 90 day average was 0.8199. The change for NZD to SGD was -2.55.

Top currencies

 USDAUDGBPEURINRCADCHFJPY
1 USD11.5340.7810.91683.8161.3870.858146.48
1 AUD0.65210.5090.59754.6270.9040.55995.468
1 GBP1.2811.96511.173107.3561.7761.1187.619
1 EUR1.0921.6760.852191.541.5140.938159.98

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Top currency pairings for New Zealand dollars

NZD to USD

NZD to AUD

NZD to GBP

NZD to EUR

NZD to INR

NZD to CAD

NZD to CHF

NZD to JPY

Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Singapore Dollar
1 NZD0.79165 SGD
5 NZD3.95826 SGD
10 NZD7.91651 SGD
20 NZD15.83302 SGD
50 NZD39.58255 SGD
100 NZD79.16510 SGD
250 NZD197.91275 SGD
500 NZD395.82550 SGD
1000 NZD791.65100 SGD
2000 NZD1,583.30200 SGD
5000 NZD3,958.25500 SGD
10000 NZD7,916.51000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / New Zealand Dollar
1 SGD1.26318 NZD
5 SGD6.31590 NZD
10 SGD12.63180 NZD
20 SGD25.26360 NZD
50 SGD63.15900 NZD
100 SGD126.31800 NZD
250 SGD315.79500 NZD
500 SGD631.59000 NZD
1000 SGD1,263.18000 NZD
2000 SGD2,526.36000 NZD
5000 SGD6,315.90000 NZD
10000 SGD12,631.80000 NZD