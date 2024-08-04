Turkish liras to New Zealand dollars today

Convert TRY to NZD at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
50.62 nzd

TL1.000 TRY = $0.05062 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:57
TRY to NZD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TRY to NZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05150.0517
Low0.04950.0495
Average0.05040.0504
Change1.52%-1.86%
1 TRY to NZD stats

The performance of TRY to NZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0515 and a 30 day low of 0.0495. This means the 30 day average was 0.0504. The change for TRY to NZD was 1.52.

The performance of TRY to NZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0517 and a 90 day low of 0.0495. This means the 90 day average was 0.0504. The change for TRY to NZD was -1.86.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.9170.782278.983.7231.3883.67348.675
1 EUR1.09110.853304.29491.3461.5154.00753.107
1 GBP1.2791.1721356.643107.0611.7754.69762.243
1 PKR0.0040.0030.00310.30.0050.0130.175

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / New Zealand Dollar
1 TRY0.05062 NZD
5 TRY0.25310 NZD
10 TRY0.50620 NZD
20 TRY1.01240 NZD
50 TRY2.53100 NZD
100 TRY5.06200 NZD
250 TRY12.65500 NZD
500 TRY25.31000 NZD
1000 TRY50.62000 NZD
2000 TRY101.24000 NZD
5000 TRY253.10000 NZD
10000 TRY506.20000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Turkish Lira
1 NZD19.75500 TRY
5 NZD98.77500 TRY
10 NZD197.55000 TRY
20 NZD395.10000 TRY
50 NZD987.75000 TRY
100 NZD1,975.50000 TRY
250 NZD4,938.75000 TRY
500 NZD9,877.50000 TRY
1000 NZD19,755.00000 TRY
2000 NZD39,510.00000 TRY
5000 NZD98,775.00000 TRY
10000 NZD197,550.00000 TRY