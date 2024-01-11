루마니아 레우 → 뉴질랜드 달러

실제 환율로 RON → NZD 변환

1,000 ron
354.31 nzd

1.00000 RON = 0.35431 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:03
상위 통화

 USDEURCADAUDGBPSGDCHFINR
1 USD10.91161.340151.497570.7840981.332050.8542583.0727
1 EUR1.0969511.470081.642760.8601251.461190.93707591.1266
1 CAD0.7461850.68023611.117460.5850830.9939560.63742961.9876
1 AUD0.667750.6087330.89488510.5235820.8894760.57042555.4718

환율 비교

Top currency pairings for 루마니아 레우

RON → USD

RON → EUR

RON → CAD

RON → AUD

RON → GBP

RON → SGD

RON → CHF

RON → INR

환율 루마니아 레우 / 뉴질랜드 달러
1 RON0.35431 NZD
5 RON1.77154 NZD
10 RON3.54308 NZD
20 RON7.08616 NZD
50 RON17.71540 NZD
100 RON35.43080 NZD
250 RON88.57700 NZD
500 RON177.15400 NZD
1000 RON354.30800 NZD
2000 RON708.61600 NZD
5000 RON1771.54000 NZD
10000 RON3543.08000 NZD
환율 뉴질랜드 달러 / 루마니아 레우
1 NZD2.82240 RON
5 NZD14.11200 RON
10 NZD28.22400 RON
20 NZD56.44800 RON
50 NZD141.12000 RON
100 NZD282.24000 RON
250 NZD705.60000 RON
500 NZD1411.20000 RON
1000 NZD2822.40000 RON
2000 NZD5644.80000 RON
5000 NZD14112.00000 RON
10000 NZD28224.00000 RON