Australian dollars to Swiss francs today

Convert AUD to CHF at the real exchange rate

1,000 aud
580.41 chf

1.000 AUD = 0.5804 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:54
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPINREURNZDJPYCADSGD
1 USD10.78683.0240.921.655151.5151.3581.343
1 GBP1.2721105.6021.172.105192.721.7271.708
1 INR0.0120.00910.0110.021.8250.0160.016
1 EUR1.0870.85490.22211.799164.6551.4751.459

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollar

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Swiss Franc
1 AUD0.58041 CHF
5 AUD2.90207 CHF
10 AUD5.80413 CHF
20 AUD11.60826 CHF
50 AUD29.02065 CHF
100 AUD58.04130 CHF
250 AUD145.10325 CHF
500 AUD290.20650 CHF
1000 AUD580.41300 CHF
2000 AUD1,160.82600 CHF
5000 AUD2,902.06500 CHF
10000 AUD5,804.13000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Australian Dollar
1 CHF1.72291 AUD
5 CHF8.61455 AUD
10 CHF17.22910 AUD
20 CHF34.45820 AUD
50 CHF86.14550 AUD
100 CHF172.29100 AUD
250 CHF430.72750 AUD
500 CHF861.45500 AUD
1000 CHF1,722.91000 AUD
2000 CHF3,445.82000 AUD
5000 CHF8,614.55000 AUD
10000 CHF17,229.10000 AUD